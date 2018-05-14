Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westlake Chemical (WLK) Share Price

News headlines about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7727602164709 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,798. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,638 shares of company stock worth $14,309,592. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

