Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Innodata (INOD) Stock Price

News articles about Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innodata earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2912242768456 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of INOD remained flat at $$1.16 during trading hours on Monday. 48,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Innodata has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.