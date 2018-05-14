Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Stock Price

News articles about Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.3106954904899 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SAUC remained flat at $$1.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Diversified Restaurant had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.