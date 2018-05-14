Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baozun (BZUN) Share Price

Press coverage about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baozun earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.6725838311185 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 3.86. Baozun has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

