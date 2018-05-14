Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zillow (Z) Stock Price

Media stories about Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zillow earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9152857922864 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zillow from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp set a $63.00 price objective on Zillow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zillow in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Zillow traded down $0.26, reaching $54.65, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,144,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,741. Zillow has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. Zillow had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $220,421.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,985,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

