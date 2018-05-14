Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTI) Stock Price

News coverage about Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clean Diesel Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.7349026666277 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Clean Diesel Technologies alerts:

Clean Diesel Technologies traded down $0.02, reaching $0.65, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,209. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.77. Clean Diesel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Clean Diesel Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. research analysts forecast that Clean Diesel Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Clean Diesel Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Diesel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Clean Diesel Technologies

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Diesel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Diesel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.