Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banner (BANR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banner earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.806246050821 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Banner opened at $58.70 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Banner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Rust sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $29,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,807 shares of company stock worth $104,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

