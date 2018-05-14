Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $7.39

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 35300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

