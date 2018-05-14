SMTC (SMTX) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.3651194913615 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SMTC traded up $0.07, hitting $2.64, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SMTC has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $2.64.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SMTC had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $38.64 million during the quarter.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

