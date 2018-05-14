Smoke Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Smoke has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Smoke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoke has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $439.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00768577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Smoke Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network . Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

