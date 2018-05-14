Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $21.45 Million Stake in Landstar System (LSTR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 941.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.75 on Monday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

