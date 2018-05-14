Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Humana (HUM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,243,950.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana opened at $284.72 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $223.40 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

