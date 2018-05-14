SL Green Realty (SLG) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 105,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 204,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares during the period.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.10). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

