Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Position in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,763,000 after acquiring an additional 570,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 796.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $28,918,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $20,543,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $147.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Puma Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.18. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

