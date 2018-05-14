Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies (A)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 742,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 483,721 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,452.

Shares of Agilent Technologies opened at $69.45 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.