Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 743,839 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,705,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 318,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Herendeen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International opened at $20.85 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.