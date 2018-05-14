Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $19.31 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.59% and a negative net margin of 72.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

