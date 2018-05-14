Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBGI. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $29.80 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

