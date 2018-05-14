Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 997,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 368,313 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $13.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $109.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

