Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Silgan worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Silgan by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Silgan by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $435,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Greg Horrigan sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $818,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,826,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,924,461.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,206,189. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Silgan Holdings has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Vertical Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

