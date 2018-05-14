Signature Bank (SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

Shares of Signature Bank opened at $130.62 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.88 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

