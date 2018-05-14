Sientra (SIEN) Short Interest Update

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,202,217 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 13th total of 1,966,788 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of SIEN opened at $16.54 on Monday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -1.11.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative net margin of 164.72% and a negative return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $149,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $710,869.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Nugent purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $25,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 299,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,988.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sientra by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sientra by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

