Short Interest in WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Drops By 19.2%

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,004,287 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 13th total of 11,148,620 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 41,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $400,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Abner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,936 shares of company stock worth $9,354,156 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $11.58 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

