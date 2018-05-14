Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Shopify reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shopify opened at $144.47 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Shopify has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

