ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $261,419.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004203 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00770560 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00058640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00149492 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00090447 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,386,556 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

