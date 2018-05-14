Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $513,000 Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $16.40 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

There is no company description available for John Hancock Investors Trust.

