Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Gabelli Global Small (GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gabelli Global Small stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Gabelli Global Small has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $13.61.

There is no company description available for The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust.

