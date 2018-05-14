Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 29,854 Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $49,962.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,273 and sold 95,868 shares valued at $2,165,173.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $22.58 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Dragon Fund Inc

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.