Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of China Fund Inc (CHN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in China Fund were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gramercy Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in China Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 186,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in China Fund by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 700,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 349,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in China Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in China Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,190,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $148,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $1,517,750 over the last quarter.

China Fund opened at $21.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . China Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People’s Republic of China (China); of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive over 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have approximately 50% of their assets, in China, and constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.