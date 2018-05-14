Seidman Lawrence B Invests $579,000 in Banc of California (BANC)

Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Banc of California accounts for about 0.4% of Seidman Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,699.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Banc of California opened at $18.75 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $949.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, FIG Partners cut Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail deposits from the general public and invests in commercial, consumer, and real estate secured loans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate and Others.

