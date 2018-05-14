SecureWorks (SCWX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SCWX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. First Analysis raised SecureWorks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.03 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.58.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 431,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 218.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 189,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 130,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

