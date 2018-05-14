Scynexis (SCYX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scynexis earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8457546661664 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Scynexis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Scynexis in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Scynexis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scynexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scynexis in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scynexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scynexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of Scynexis traded up $0.03, reaching $1.27, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,049. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scynexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Scynexis had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Scynexis will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scynexis news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares in the company, valued at $682,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,155. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scynexis Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Scynexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scynexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.