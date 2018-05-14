Scientific Games (SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $60.80

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 149306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.62 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $817,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,412 shares of company stock worth $15,578,145. Insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

