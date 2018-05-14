Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHA) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $72.45 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

