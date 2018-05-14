Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 30.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 16.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000.

SPHD opened at $40.17 on Monday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 23rd.

