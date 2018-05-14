Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $7.95 Million in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 265,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,112,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF opened at $31.47 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.