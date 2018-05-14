Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 97,908 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE (EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE (BATS:EFV) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,908 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE makes up about 1.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE opened at $56.31 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

