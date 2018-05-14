Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Receives GBX 269.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.08 ($3.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 369 ($5.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 305 ($4.14) to GBX 380 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Sainsbury’s stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 304.60 ($4.13). The stock had a trading volume of 10,383,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. Sainsbury’s has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($3.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.61).

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The grocer reported GBX 20.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sainsbury’s had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Sainsbury’s’s previous dividend of $3.10.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 154,948 shares of Sainsbury’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.08), for a total value of £466,393.48 ($632,655.29).

Sainsbury’s Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

