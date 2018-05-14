Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT opened at $20.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

