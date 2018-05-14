Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT traded down $0.12, reaching $20.04, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

