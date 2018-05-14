S.Y. Bancorp (SYBT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S.Y. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of S.Y. Bancorp opened at $39.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. S.Y. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. S.Y. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 million. analysts anticipate that S.Y. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,494.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Dishman bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,495.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,189.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,282 shares of company stock worth $226,169 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S.Y. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in S.Y. Bancorp by 66.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S.Y. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in S.Y. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in S.Y. Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S.Y. Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

