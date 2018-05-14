Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) vs. National Health Investors (NHI) Head to Head Review

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.27% 48.28% 7.00% National Health Investors 53.88% 11.69% 6.06%

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.18 billion 3.58 $176.10 million $5.56 14.87 National Health Investors $278.66 million 10.53 $159.36 million $5.33 13.26

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 National Health Investors 2 4 4 0 2.20

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats National Health Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland, AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room overflow hotel near Gaylord National and the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, which is a joint venture investment scheduled to open in the fourth quarter 2018. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand. The Company also is a joint venture owner in Opry City Stage, the Opry's first home away from home, in Times Square. For additional information about Ryman Hospitality Properties, visit www.rymanhp.com.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

