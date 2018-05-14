Rupee Trading Down 23.7% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2,320.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006491 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 24,434,400 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

