Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

RBCN stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 608.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,784 shares during the period. Rubicon Technology comprises about 1.7% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 9.46% of Rubicon Technology worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

