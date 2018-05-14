Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) Reaches Market Cap of $26,931.00

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market cap of $26,931.00 and $3,211.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004281 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00769092 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00147996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00093684 BTC.

About Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin launched on August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Royal Kingdom Coin is www.royalkingdomcoin.com . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Trading

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

