Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBS. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 285.63 ($3.87).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 294.10 ($3.99) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.80 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.20 ($4.13).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.35) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £53,800 ($72,978.84).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

