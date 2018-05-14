Royal Bank of Canada Trims Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Target Price to C$18.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Clarus Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.86.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$12.74 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$26.23.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

