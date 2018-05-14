Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Walmart (WMT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of Walmart opened at $83.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

