Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €37.00 Price Target

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €37.00 ($44.05) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($45.71) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($44.05) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.74 ($42.55).

Shares of IGY opened at €36.30 ($43.21) on Monday. Innogy has a 1-year low of €29.11 ($34.65) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($50.81).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

