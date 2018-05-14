Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AMC Networks (AMCX) a $65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

AMC Networks opened at $56.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 355.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

